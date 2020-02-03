Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,949 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,547 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,741,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,966,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $34.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.