Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 600 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

