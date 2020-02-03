Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 2,571.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Greene County Bancorp Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

