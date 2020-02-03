Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,187,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,543 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,004,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 756,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 209,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

