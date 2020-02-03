Denali Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,646,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 324,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 252,275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 115,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.05 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.58%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

