Denali Advisors LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $3.98 on Monday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.