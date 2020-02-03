Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Netflix by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,413,000 after buying an additional 106,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $345.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.54. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.