Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

