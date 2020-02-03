Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 519,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Clorox by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.31 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $154.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

