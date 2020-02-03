Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,474,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,840 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 220,668 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

