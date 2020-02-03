Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,860 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of Matrix Service worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 10.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $546.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.06. Matrix Service Co has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

