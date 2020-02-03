Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Chubb by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Chubb by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $151.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

