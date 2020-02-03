Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,842 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 55,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 36,524 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

