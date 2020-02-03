Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $77,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after buying an additional 3,743,507 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.