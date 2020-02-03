Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after acquiring an additional 306,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.70. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.33 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

