Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $154.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $161.39.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

