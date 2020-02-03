1,910 Shares in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth $137,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Eastern stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Eastern Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

