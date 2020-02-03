Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

