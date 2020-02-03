Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

