Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

