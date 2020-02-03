Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $220.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a one year low of $153.17 and a one year high of $227.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

