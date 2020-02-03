iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

