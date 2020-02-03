Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 88 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $205.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.