Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $7,512,690. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

