Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

