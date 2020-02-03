Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

