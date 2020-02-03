Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

TLND stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Talend has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Talend by 78.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 251,749 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 30.0% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

