Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) to Sell

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,118,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,131 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 700,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,281.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 476,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

