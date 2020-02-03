ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.94 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $713.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after buying an additional 2,294,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,615,000 after buying an additional 1,167,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

