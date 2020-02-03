Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

TSEM stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

