Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.
TSEM stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.