United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

United Community Financial stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. United Community Financial has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,258,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.