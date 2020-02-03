Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMGI. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

WMGI stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,213,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.