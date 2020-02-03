Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Strong-Buy

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MSTR stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MicroStrategy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

