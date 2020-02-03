Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VICR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. Vicor has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $463,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,254 shares of company stock worth $776,064 in the last 90 days. 56.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

