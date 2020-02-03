Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the topic of several other research reports. G.Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,095 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,303,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 642,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 5,923.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 603,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 593,748 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

