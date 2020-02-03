Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) to “Buy”

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

PII stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.