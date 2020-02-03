Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Sell

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $51.50 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

