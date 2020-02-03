Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centamin PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centamin in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Centamin stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

