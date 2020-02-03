Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

Shares of GS stock opened at $237.75 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

