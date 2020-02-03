United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $150.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

