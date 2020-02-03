Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1,756.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 544,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 476,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.48 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $54.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

