Cwm LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $119.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

