Cwm LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 220,513 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,448,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

