Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 792.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.