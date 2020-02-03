Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

WMB stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.