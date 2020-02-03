Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

