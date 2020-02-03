Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BPRN opened at $30.50 on Monday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $201.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

