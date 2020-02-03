FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 361.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.