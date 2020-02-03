Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. ValuEngine cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

HNNMY opened at $4.35 on Monday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

