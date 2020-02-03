Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Technology, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Aspen Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $95.61 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.20% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.